Sour Diesel Flower (Sativa)

by Green Stampede
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Staying true to its name, this gassy Sativa is sure to please any connoisseur of this legendary strain. Coming from Humboldt Genetics, this strain will have you reminisce of the first time you smelt that Diesel in the air. Common effects after smoking this strain include creativity, energizing, mood boosts, as well as focus. People that smoked in the 90’s are certainly cult followers of this strain. Beta-Caryophyllene is the dominant terp.

About this strain

Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Green Stampede
Green Stampede
Here at Green Stamped we are a vertically integrated wholesale cannabis business that began in 2014. All products are processed by hand, from sprout to trim. We are a Family owned and locally operated. With a Cultivation department, C1D1 Lab, Kitchen and Dispensary Our team takes the time to properly cure and produce quality cannabis in small batches.

License(s)

  • MT, US: M-100273-001
