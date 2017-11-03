Staying true to its name, this gassy Sativa is sure to please any connoisseur of this legendary strain. Coming from Humboldt Genetics, this strain will have you reminisce of the first time you smelt that Diesel in the air. Common effects after smoking this strain include creativity, energizing, mood boosts, as well as focus. People that smoked in the 90’s are certainly cult followers of this strain. Beta-Caryophyllene is the dominant terp.

