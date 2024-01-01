Triple Burger Rosin

by Green Stampede
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
1g sativa-hybrid Rosin

Rosin is a solventless concentrate. Made by squishing bags of bubble hash or dry sift kief with a rosin press. This heated press squishes the bag, which acts as a filter, only allowing cannabinoids and terpenes through. This process produces a natural, unadulterated flavor profile for terpene connoisseur.

About this strain

Triple Burger is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Double Burger. This strain is a creation of Skunk House Genetics, a breeder known for producing potent and gassy strains. Triple Burger has a pungent aroma of garlic, butter, and diesel that will fill the room. Triple Burger is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Triple Burger effects include relaxed, sleepy, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Triple Burger when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and stress. Bred by Skunk House Genetics, Triple Burger features flavors like ammonia, butter, and blue cheese. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Triple Burger typically ranges from $50-$70 per eighth. Triple Burger is a great strain to enjoy at night, as it will make you feel calm and cozy. This strain also has a sedating and numbing effect that can help you fall asleep faster and deeper. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Triple Burger, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Green Stampede
Here at Green Stamped we are a vertically integrated wholesale cannabis business that began in 2014. All products are processed by hand, from sprout to trim. We are a Family owned and locally operated. With a Cultivation department, C1D1 Lab, Kitchen and Dispensary Our team takes the time to properly cure and produce quality cannabis in small batches.

  • MT, US: M-100273-001
