Royal Highness Cartridge 1g

by Green Star Growing
HybridTHC 6%CBD 8%
About this strain

Royal Highness

Royal Highness is a hybrid marijuana strain developed through a cross of Dancehall. This strain has a nearly balanced ratio of THC to CBD, so the effects are energizing and allow you to focus. Royal Highness has a smooth flavor that is fruity, spicy and a little skunky. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety and pain. Royal Highness is a crowd favorite in places like Portland, Oregon.

Royal Highness effects

45 people told us about effects:
Happy
73% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Energetic
55% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
