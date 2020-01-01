Green Wise Consulting

Pamela is the Founder of Green Wise, LLC. She graduated with Honors and earned her Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Arizona in both Communications and Political Science. She received her Juris Doctorate from the University of La Verne College of Law. After law school, Pamela earned her Master’s of Law from Golden Gate University School of Law, where she received her LL.M in International Environmental Law & Policy. During her LL.M program, Pamela drafted and published an article in the International Environmental Law Journal. Subsequent to law school, Pamela served as General Counsel for Mountain View Aesthetics & Dermatology and was the consulting Attorney for the American College of Osteopathic Dermatology focusing on healthcare compliance, administrative law and general business matters. After receiving her LL.M. in 2009, Pamela founded and became the Managing​ Attorney & Legal Program Manager for the Sierra Club San Diego’s Environmental Law & Policy Clinic. In this role, she worked extensively with elected and appointed governmental officials and regulatory agencies. Before leaving private practice, Pamela worked as an Associate Attorney with the prominent South San Francisco based law firm of Adams Broadwell Joseph & Cardozo, PC, specializing in environmental compliance issues and renewable resource development. In 2014​, Pamela​ ​began working in the cannabis industry. She has become known as a fearless advocate for local businesses with current clients ranging from startups, entrepreneurs, and companies in all stages of development. Pamela ensures that her client’s have the proper planning and structure that will result in efficiency and profitability as well as an overall benefit for the cannabis industry.