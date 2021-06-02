Loading…
Logo for the brand Green Xtrax

Green Xtrax

Premium Ghost Train Haze Cartridge 1g

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD

About this product

1g Ghost Train Haze Vape Cartridge made with triple distilled cannabis oil and in-house distilled organic cannabis terpenes.

Ghost Train Haze effects

Reported by real people like you
788 people told us about effects:
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
9% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!