Green Xtrax
Premium Mango Dream Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
1g Mango Dream Vape Cartridge made with triple distilled cannabis oil and in-house distilled organic cannabis terpenes.
Mango Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
36 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Creative
41% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
5% of people report feeling headache
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!