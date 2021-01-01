Greenhouse Products
Silicone Ashtray
About this product
Greenhouse silicone ashtray's provides a simple option for dabbing & storage. This Silicone Concentrate tray features a large central bowl for holding various concentrates and products. The tray also has 3 notches on its edges. Made with quality food grade silicone. Measures 3.5" diameter.
-Features 3 separate notches on the outside wall.
-Made with quality food grade silicone.
-Comes in 3 great colors.
