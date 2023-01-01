Apple Tree is sativa leaning and has a sweet and earthy aroma with a very powerful yet relaxing high. The flavor is fruity and earthy with a light vanilla exhale, creating that crisp apple pie taste. Apple Tree is Greenline's apple strain mix, modeled after the famous "Orange Tree" sativa strain.
Greenline is an award-winning licensed cannabis cultivation company based in Monterey, CA. We are the original creators of the super-potent ‘Orange Tree’ and ‘Bananimal’ strains. Greenline’s philosophy is simply stated: Provide the highest quality cannabis for medical and recreational use at a reasonable price point. Our three head growers alone bring over 70 years of experience and innovation, allowing us to provide some of the finest top-shelf cannabis. All of our cannabis is grown hydroponically with the utmost precision and care.