Bananimal is is the famous cross created through crossing the classic Banana OG X Animal Cookies strains. An evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica / 50% sativa) Bananimals brings on a hard-hitting and giggly high that will have you feeling lifted and unfocused for hours on end. Created by Greenline, it has that nice and seductive Banana scent on the outside and once you break down the flowers it begins to resemble it’s predecessor, Animal Cookies, with it’s loud fragrance of fuel and gasoline. The relief it provides it second to none and the very high THC levels make Bananimal good for treating chronic pain, insomnia, appetite loss, nausea, muscle spasms, and cramps.