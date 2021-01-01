About this product
Bananimal is is the famous cross created through crossing the classic Banana OG X Animal Cookies strains. An evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica / 50% sativa) Bananimals brings on a hard-hitting and giggly high that will have you feeling lifted and unfocused for hours on end. Created by Greenline, it has that nice and seductive Banana scent on the outside and once you break down the flowers it begins to resemble it’s predecessor, Animal Cookies, with it’s loud fragrance of fuel and gasoline. The relief it provides it second to none and the very high THC levels make Bananimal good for treating chronic pain, insomnia, appetite loss, nausea, muscle spasms, and cramps.
Greenline is an award-winning licensed cannabis cultivation company based in Monterey, CA. We are the original creators of the super-potent ‘Orange Tree’ and ‘Bananimal’ strains. Greenline’s philosophy is simply stated: Provide the highest quality cannabis for medical and recreational use at a reasonable price point. Our three head growers alone bring over 70 years of experience and innovation, allowing us to provide some of the finest top-shelf cannabis. All of our cannabis is grown hydroponically with the utmost precision and care.
