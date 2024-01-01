Bananimal Teenth 1/16 (1.8G)

Bananimal is the famous cross created through crossing the classic Banana OG X Animal Cookies strains. It is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica / 50% sativa) Bananimal brings on a hard-hitting and giggly high that will have you feeling lifted and unfocused for hours on end. Created by Greenline, it has that nice and seductive Banana scent on the outside and once you break down the flowers it begins to resemble its predecessor, Animal Cookies, with it’s loud fragrance of fuel and gasoline. The relief it provides is second to none and the very high THC levels make Bananimal good for treating chronic pain, insomnia, appetite loss, nausea, muscle spasms, and cramps. This flower has a sweet and fruity nutty banana flavor, almost like a banana cookie with a spicier element of pungent gas. Bananimal buds have dense grape-shaped bright neon green nugs with amber undertones, bright orange hairs and a coating of chunky frosty amber crystal trichomes.
These "Teenth" Jars contain 1/16th of an oz of the same high quality nugs, just in a smaller package. The perfect size to allow you to get 2 strains instead of 1.

Bananimal, also known as Bananimals,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel tingly, sleepy, and euphoric. Bananimal has 21% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Bananimal, before let us know! Leave a review.

Greenline is an award-winning licensed cannabis cultivation company based in Monterey, CA. We are the original creators of the super-potent ‘Orange Tree’ and ‘Bananimal’ strains. Greenline’s philosophy is simply stated: Provide the highest quality cannabis for medical and recreational use at a reasonable price point. Our three head growers alone bring over 70 years of experience and innovation, allowing us to provide some of the finest top-shelf cannabis. All of our cannabis is grown hydroponically with the utmost precision and care.

We love our products, and we know you will too.

