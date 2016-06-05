Black Jack Liquid Diamond Sauce Cartridge Full Spectrum .5g
by Greenline
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
The Black Jack strain is a primarily indica-dominant strain. It has a heavy and flavorful taste and it produces exceptionally long-lasting effects
About this strain
Bred by Sweet Seeds, Black Jack is a cross of Black Domina and Jack Herer. This strain produces thick buds with huge calyxes that are completely encrusted with trichomes. It has a heavy and flavorful taste and it produces exceptionally long-lasting effects. Because of its high THC levels, Black Jack is popular among medical marijuana patients.
Black Jack effects
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
31% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Greenline
Greenline is an award-winning licensed cannabis cultivation company based in Monterey, CA. We are the original creators of the super-potent ‘Orange Tree’ and ‘Bananimal’ strains. Greenline’s philosophy is simply stated: Provide the highest quality cannabis for medical and recreational use at a reasonable price point. Our three head growers alone bring over 70 years of experience and innovation, allowing us to provide some of the finest top-shelf cannabis. All of our cannabis is grown hydroponically with the utmost precision and care.
We love our products, and we know you will too.
