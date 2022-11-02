About this product
British Columbia Seed Company crossed the indica Blueberry with Haze in order to tame this lanky, long-flowering Blaze. This large sativa-dominant plant combines the soaring cerebral high and sweet-spicy smell of Haze, while getting shorter flowering times and a distinct dried-grape aroma from Blueberry. Blaze is closely related to Blueberry Haze and Blue Dream.
Greenline
Greenline is an award-winning licensed cannabis cultivation company based in Monterey, CA. We are the original creators of the super-potent ‘Orange Tree’ and ‘Bananimal’ strains. Greenline’s philosophy is simply stated: Provide the highest quality cannabis for medical and recreational use at a reasonable price point. Our three head growers alone bring over 70 years of experience and innovation, allowing us to provide some of the finest top-shelf cannabis. All of our cannabis is grown hydroponically with the utmost precision and care.
State License(s)
C11-0000184-LIC
CCL19-0002392