Grown and Extracted by Greenline. Blue Raspberry Carts pack a pungent flavor profile that smells and tastes like Berries. A potent indica heavy mix, this one is supposedly descended from a Raspberry Kush cross. It can help ease aches and pains and cultivate a sense of deep relaxation.

Blue Raspberry, also known as "Blue Razz," is a potent hybrid marijuana strain. 'Blu Raz' aka blue raspberry was reportedlt created in 2015 as a clone-only Blue Cookies × Mendobreath UV. Blue Raspberry offers a sweet flavor profile with skunky undertones. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with pain and headaches. Growers say Blue Raspberry has a flowering time of about 10-12 weeks when cultivated indoors. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of this strain - if you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Blue Raspberry, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Greenline is an award-winning licensed cannabis cultivation company based in Monterey, CA. We are the original creators of the ‘Orange Tree’ and ‘Bananimal’ strains. Greenline’s philosophy is simply stated: Provide the highest quality cannabis for medical and recreational use at a reasonable price point. Our three head growers alone bring over 70 years of experience and innovation, allowing us to provide some of the finest top-shelf cannabis. All of our cannabis is grown hydroponically with the utmost precision and care.

We love our products, and we know you will too.

