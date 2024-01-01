Cherry Tree "Buddies" 5 Infused Pre-Rolls

by Greenline
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

These .7g infused pre-rolls are sauce painted and kief rolled versions of our delicious Cherry Tree. Cherry Tree is a sativa strain inspired by our famous "Orange Tree" strain. It has a delectable fruity flavor with hints of sour berry and citrus. It makes for a giggly and uplifted high.

About this strain

Cherry Tree is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Royale with Cherries and Grape Cream Cake F1. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Cherry Tree is reported to have 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Mountain Top Seeds, Cherry Tree features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Cherry Tree typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Cherry Tree's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cherry Tree, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Greenline
Greenline
Shop products
Greenline is an award-winning licensed cannabis cultivation company based in Monterey, CA. We are the original creators of the super-potent ‘Orange Tree’ and ‘Bananimal’ strains. Greenline’s philosophy is simply stated: Provide the highest quality cannabis for medical and recreational use at a reasonable price point. Our three head growers alone bring over 70 years of experience and innovation, allowing us to provide some of the finest top-shelf cannabis. All of our cannabis is grown hydroponically with the utmost precision and care.

We love our products, and we know you will too.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000184-LIC
  • CA, US: CCL19-0002392
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.