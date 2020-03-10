Greenline
Our Gelato Cake White Diamonds tests at 97% total potency and 82% THC. Gelato Cake is a potent indica-dominant marijuana strain made by crossing the creamy berry of Gelato #33 and the vanilla frosting of Wedding Cake. Part of the Cookie strain family, Gelato Cake is very popular across North America and beyond. Consumers should know that Gelato Cake is potent and is best for experienced users. Gelato Cake is known to cause full-body sedation which can last up to a few hours, so it's best to enjoy this strain before bed or during a relaxing night at home watching movies. Medical patients choose Gelato Cake for stimulating appetite and relieving stiffness, pain and stress. Growers choose to grow Gelato Cake for its creamy, berry, gassy and vanilla frosting aromas.
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
31% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
8% of people say it helps with insomnia
