Grape Zkittlez is an indica strain bred from a mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that is crossed with another mystery strain. Grape Zkittlez has some gassy fumes, amid a sweet and fruity mix of berries and grapes, with just a touch of citrus. Combusting this strain brings out the grape, candy-like flavor. The gassy taste is sour, yet tart, with an herbal twist.



Grape Zkittlez is deliciously purple with dense, resin coated nugs. The Grape Zkittlez nugs have thick and curled, purple and fern-green leaves, sparsely littered with long, orange pistils, and heavily glazed in crystal trichomes. These protective trichome hairs help give the buds a frosted look.