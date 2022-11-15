Green Line OG is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through a cross of the delicious Lime Skunk and the powerful Ghost OG. Greenline OG has an insanely delicious sweet lime flavor. The aroma is just as tasty, with rich skunky earth and sharp citrusy pine accented by a notable touch of lime. The Greenline OG high is very relaxing and lifted in nature with both mind and body effects that are true of any classic hybrid. Consumers often feel the effects in their head first with a happy lift that lulls the mind into a state of relaxation without racing thoughts. In combination with its super high 20-29% average THC level, these effects can give Greenline OG an edge in treating conditions such as depression, headaches or migraines, inflammation, muscle spasms, chronic pain, and Multiple Sclerosis. This bud has fluffy forest green heart-shaped nugs with thin orange hairs and a frosty coating of light amber crystal trichomes.