Gruntz is an indica leaning hybrid weed strain made by crossing Gelato with Zkittlez. Consumers who have smoked this strain say the effects are more energizing than calming. Smoking Gruntz produces an uplifting sensation that leaves consumers feeling focused, tingly, and euphoric. This strain is ideal for daytime hours or as a wake and bake strain. Gruntz features a tropical flavor profile, with undertones of grapefruit and chemicals. These "Teenth" Jars contain 1/16th of an oz of the same high quality nugs, just in a smaller package. The perfect size to allow you to get 2 strains instead of 1.

