About this product
The MAC, aka Miracle Alien Cookies, strain was first propagated when a breeder named Capulator crossed an F2 Alien Cookies with a hybrid that includes a Colombian landrace and Starfighter. He called this resulting strain Miracle 15.
The Indica-leaning MAC’s flowers are noticeably dense and are known for producing resinous buds with frosty trichomes and dark purple hues.
The Indica-leaning MAC’s flowers are noticeably dense and are known for producing resinous buds with frosty trichomes and dark purple hues.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Greenline
Greenline is an award-winning licensed cannabis cultivation company based in Monterey, CA. We are the original creators of the super-potent ‘Orange Tree’ and ‘Bananimal’ strains. Greenline’s philosophy is simply stated: Provide the highest quality cannabis for medical and recreational use at a reasonable price point. Our three head growers alone bring over 70 years of experience and innovation, allowing us to provide some of the finest top-shelf cannabis. All of our cannabis is grown hydroponically with the utmost precision and care.
We love our products, and we know you will too.
We love our products, and we know you will too.