Superglue is an indica-leaning hybrid that has the powerful genetic combination of Afghani and Northern Lights. True to its name, Super Glue confers deep physical relaxation that can easily trap you on your couch under the right circumstances.



Superglue’s thorough sedation can be beneficial to medical cannabis patients as well. It can temporarily take the edge off of the harsh symptoms of stress, depression, and anxiety. It may also dull physical pain, whether it’s due to chronic conditions like lupus or to everyday inflammations like cramps. At the right dosage, Superglue can even counteract insomnia, lulling users into a deep sleep. Because it is not likely to trigger obsessive bouts of manic thinking, Superglue is a good option for patients who are prone to panic or who have a low THC tolerance.