Super Glue Liquid Diamond Sauce Cartridge Full Spectrum 1g
by Greenline
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
Superglue is an indica-leaning hybrid that has the powerful genetic combination of Afghani and Northern Lights. True to its name, Super Glue confers deep physical relaxation that can easily trap you on your couch under the right circumstances.
Superglue’s thorough sedation can be beneficial to medical cannabis patients as well. It can temporarily take the edge off of the harsh symptoms of stress, depression, and anxiety. It may also dull physical pain, whether it’s due to chronic conditions like lupus or to everyday inflammations like cramps. At the right dosage, Superglue can even counteract insomnia, lulling users into a deep sleep. Because it is not likely to trigger obsessive bouts of manic thinking, Superglue is a good option for patients who are prone to panic or who have a low THC tolerance.
About this strain
Superglue, also known as "Tacky Glue," is an indica-leaning hybrid strain that produces a functional and relaxing high to the mind and body. Smelling of pine and a sweet caramel aroma, this strain is bred by Seedism Seeds. Superglue is made by crossing Afghani and Northern Light. Those who enjoy Superglue say it relaxes you while still leaving you functional and energetic enough for social activities or even a productive afternoon.
Superglue effects
Reported by real people like you
292 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
81% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Greenline
Greenline is an award-winning licensed cannabis cultivation company based in Monterey, CA. We are the original creators of the super-potent ‘Orange Tree’ and ‘Bananimal’ strains. Greenline’s philosophy is simply stated: Provide the highest quality cannabis for medical and recreational use at a reasonable price point. Our three head growers alone bring over 70 years of experience and innovation, allowing us to provide some of the finest top-shelf cannabis. All of our cannabis is grown hydroponically with the utmost precision and care.
We love our products, and we know you will too.
