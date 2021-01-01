Upside Down Cake is a cross of Sunset Sherbert and an unknown heavy-hitting indica. The cross offers a loud berry and grape flavor that’s backed by sharp lemon and citrus overtones. With a THC content of nearly 30 percent, this potent strain is definitely for more seasoned cannabis consumers—but for the experienced smoker, this strain not only smells and tastes great, with hints of berry, lemon, and pine, but also produces a unique high, with immediate cerebral effects followed by a more relaxing (and sometimes sleepiness-inducing) body high.