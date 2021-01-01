About this product
Upside Down Cake is a cross of Sunset Sherbert and an unknown heavy-hitting indica. The cross offers a loud berry and grape flavor that’s backed by sharp lemon and citrus overtones. With a THC content of nearly 30 percent, this potent strain is definitely for more seasoned cannabis consumers—but for the experienced smoker, this strain not only smells and tastes great, with hints of berry, lemon, and pine, but also produces a unique high, with immediate cerebral effects followed by a more relaxing (and sometimes sleepiness-inducing) body high.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Greenline
Greenline is an award-winning licensed cannabis cultivation company based in Monterey, CA. We are the original creators of the super-potent ‘Orange Tree’ and ‘Bananimal’ strains. Greenline’s philosophy is simply stated: Provide the highest quality cannabis for medical and recreational use at a reasonable price point. Our three head growers alone bring over 70 years of experience and innovation, allowing us to provide some of the finest top-shelf cannabis. All of our cannabis is grown hydroponically with the utmost precision and care.
We love our products, and we know you will too.
We love our products, and we know you will too.