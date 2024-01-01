Watermelon Runtz - 1.8G - "Teenth"

by Greenline
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Watermelon Runtz

Watermelon Runtz is a delightful and aromatic cannabis strain that offers a mouthwatering experience reminiscent of biting into a juicy, ripe watermelon on a hot summer day.
Strain Type: Indica Dominant Hybrid
Taste Profile: Sweet, Juicy Watermelon with a Hint of Cream
Effect Profile: Relaxing, Blissful, Stress-Relieving
Lineage: Waterelon Zkittlez X Gelato

About this strain

Watermelon Runtz is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made by crossing Watermelon Zkittlez with Runtz. It’s got bold purple buds and a nose to match. The effects of this strain are believed to be intensely euphoric, a little sleepy, and tingly. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review. Watermelon Runtz is believed to be 22% THC. The dominant terpenes in this strain are caryophyllene, limonene, and humulene, which form a gassy, fruit salad nose with watermelon notes, and a sharp, earthy aftertaste. Medical marijuana patients say they often buy this strain during episodes of pain, nausea, and arthritis. The original breeder of Watermelon Runtz is Silent Seeds.

About this brand

Greenline
Greenline is an award-winning licensed cannabis cultivation company based in Monterey, CA. We are the original creators of the ‘Orange Tree’ and ‘Bananimal’ strains. Greenline’s philosophy is simply stated: Provide the highest quality cannabis for medical and recreational use at a reasonable price point. Our three head growers alone bring over 70 years of experience and innovation, allowing us to provide some of the finest top-shelf cannabis. All of our cannabis is grown hydroponically with the utmost precision and care.

We love our products, and we know you will too.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000184-LIC
  • CA, US: CCL19-0002392
