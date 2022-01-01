About this product
This indica cross is a mix between Wifi 43 and Cherry Pie. It has long medicinal and pain-fighting effects that are ushered in with a pungent earthy aroma that is amplified by flavors of lemons and sour citrus. This strain is great before bedtime, helping you relax, decompress, and find sleep.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Greenline
Greenline is an award-winning licensed cannabis cultivation company based in Monterey, CA. We are the original creators of the super-potent ‘Orange Tree’ and ‘Bananimal’ strains. Greenline’s philosophy is simply stated: Provide the highest quality cannabis for medical and recreational use at a reasonable price point. Our three head growers alone bring over 70 years of experience and innovation, allowing us to provide some of the finest top-shelf cannabis. All of our cannabis is grown hydroponically with the utmost precision and care.
We love our products, and we know you will too.
We love our products, and we know you will too.