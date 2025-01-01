About this product
Tempt your twilight with our Nocturnal Nectar Pearls. Each sugar-coated sphere delivers the haunting tartness of blood orange in one deliciously dark bite. Infused with CBN and THC in a 1:1 ratio because even vampires need their beauty sleep.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
About this brand
Grön
One of North America’s largest producers of adult-use cannabis-infused edibles, Grön is a women-owned and led brand that grew from humble beginnings. Founded in 2015 with a single chocolate bar product created in CEO Christine Smith’s kitchen, Grön is now available in multiple U.S. states and Canada. Pronounced ‘grewn’, Grön is Swedish for “green,” an homage to Smith’s background as an architect schooled in Scandinavia.
Product offerings include cannabis-infused Sugar-Coated Pearls, MEGAs, Chocolate, and Pips, made with organic, single-origin, Fair Trade Certified, and locally sourced ingredients whenever possible.
Grön has been recognized for excellence in the cannabis industry, winning a High Times Cannabis Cup in 2021, named Benzinga’s “Most Innovative Brand” in 2023, as well as awarded the 2024 “Product of the Year” title by Greenway magazine and included as one of Inc. magazine’s 5000 Fastest Growing Companies.
Grön cannabis edibles are available in Arizona, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, and across Canada, with multiple new markets being added in 2025.
For more information, visit eatgron.com
License(s)
- OR, US: 030-100334417C0
- AZ, US: 00000024ESUV84524312
- MO, US: MAN000019
- NJ, US: M000115
- NY, US: OCM-PROC-24-000047
- OH, US: CCP000013-00
- IL, US: 2108011021-IN
