About this product
Sweet Strawberry. Cool Melon.
Our 2:1 Strawberry Melon Pearls have 10mg CBN and 5mg THC in each Pearl, targeting relaxation and restfulness to give you all the full-body feels like never before.
What’s in it?
Handmade, sugar-coated gummy Pearls, packed with strawberry and watermelon flavors, combined with flavorless CBD/THC full-spectrum cannabinoid extract in a 2:1 ratio.
ALLERGY WARNING
CONTAINS: COCONUT
THC 5MG PER SERVING AND 50MG PER BOX
CBN 10MG PER SERVING AND 100MG PER BOX
SERVING SIZE: 1 PEARL
SERVINGS PER PACKAGE: 10
About this brand
Grön
We are Grön, pronounced 'grewn', makers of the finest handcrafted Sugar-Coated Pearls, Mega Pearls, Candy-Coated Pips, and Fair Trade chocolate.
Our passionate team of chocolatiers, confectioners, and support staff come from all over the world and every walk of life, joining together to create something beautifully delicious for you. Our ingredients are organic, single-origin, Fair Trade Certified, and locally sourced whenever possible. We're happy to make others happy and to make a positive difference in this world, one bite at a time. ❤️
