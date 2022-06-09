Sweet Strawberry. Cool Melon.

Our 2:1 Strawberry Melon Pearls have 10mg CBN and 5mg THC in each Pearl, targeting relaxation and restfulness to give you all the full-body feels like never before.



What’s in it?

Handmade, sugar-coated gummy Pearls, packed with strawberry and watermelon flavors, combined with flavorless CBD/THC full-spectrum cannabinoid extract in a 2:1 ratio.



ALLERGY WARNING

CONTAINS: COCONUT



THC 5MG PER SERVING AND 50MG PER BOX

CBN 10MG PER SERVING AND 100MG PER BOX

SERVING SIZE: 1 PEARL

SERVINGS PER PACKAGE: 10