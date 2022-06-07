About this product
Decadent fair-trade chocolate covered in a colorful candy coating and infused with cannabis extract, Pips are the perfect bite-size edible for anyone looking for a sweet candy crunch. With twenty Pips per bag and 5mg THC per Pip, your first bite doesn't have to be your last.
38% Cacao • Soy-Free • Full-Spectrum Extract • Microdose Friendly
1 PIECE PER SERVING | 20 SERVINGS PER PACKAGE
About this brand
Grön
We are Grön, pronounced 'grewn', makers of the finest handcrafted Sugar-Coated Pearls, Mega Pearls, Candy-Coated Pips, and Fair Trade chocolate.
Our passionate team of chocolatiers, confectioners, and support staff come from all over the world and every walk of life, joining together to create something beautifully delicious for you. Our ingredients are organic, single-origin, Fair Trade Certified, and locally sourced whenever possible. We're happy to make others happy and to make a positive difference in this world, one bite at a time. ❤️
