Grön
Dark Chocolate - 500mg CBD
About this product
Classic Dark, CBD Bliss.
Our vegan Dark Chocolate hemp CBD bar is amazing on its own or as a substitute in any recipe that calls for 70%+ dark chocolate. With zero THC, this bar is perfect for anyone looking for the benefits of CBD and other minor cannabinoids without the psychoactive effects of THC—all wrapped in our most delicious dark chocolate.
what’s in it?
72% Fair Trade dark chocolate combined with flavorless, broad-spectrum hemp extract.
THC: N/A
CBD: 50mg per serving / 500mg per package
