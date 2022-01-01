About this product
Wake and bake with a burst of bright blueberry lemonade. Infused with CBG and THC in an uplifting 3:1 ratio, the daytime sativa effects will keep you lifted all day long.
Made With Real Fruit • Soy-Free • Gluten-Free • Full-Spectrum Solventless Extract • Microdose Friendly
1 PEARL PER SERVING | 10 SERVINGS PER PACKAGE
Made With Real Fruit • Soy-Free • Gluten-Free • Full-Spectrum Solventless Extract • Microdose Friendly
1 PEARL PER SERVING | 10 SERVINGS PER PACKAGE
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Grön
We are Grön, pronounced 'grewn', makers of the finest handcrafted Sugar-Coated Pearls, Mega Pearls, Candy-Coated Pips, and Fair Trade chocolate.
Our passionate team of chocolatiers, confectioners, and support staff come from all over the world and every walk of life, joining together to create something beautifully delicious for you. Our ingredients are organic, single-origin, Fair Trade Certified, and locally sourced whenever possible. We're happy to make others happy and to make a positive difference in this world, one bite at a time. ❤️
Our passionate team of chocolatiers, confectioners, and support staff come from all over the world and every walk of life, joining together to create something beautifully delicious for you. Our ingredients are organic, single-origin, Fair Trade Certified, and locally sourced whenever possible. We're happy to make others happy and to make a positive difference in this world, one bite at a time. ❤️