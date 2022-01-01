About this product
Bask in a splash of sweet sunshine with our refreshing Raspberry Lemonade Pearls. Made with real fruit and infused with 500mg THC, the sativa effects will make any day so much sweeter.
Made With Real Fruit • Soy-Free • Gluten-Free • Full-Spectrum Extract
1 PEARL PER SERVING | 10 SERVINGS PER PACKAGE
About this brand
Grön
We are Grön, pronounced 'grewn', makers of the finest handcrafted Sugar-Coated Pearls, Mega Pearls, Candy-Coated Pips, and Fair Trade chocolate.
Our passionate team of chocolatiers, confectioners, and support staff come from all over the world and every walk of life, joining together to create something beautifully delicious for you. Our ingredients are organic, single-origin, Fair Trade Certified, and locally sourced whenever possible. We're happy to make others happy and to make a positive difference in this world, one bite at a time. ❤️
