Grön
Grön THC Strawberry Habanero Mega Pearl
About this product
Lusciously Sweet. Spicy Finish.
Turn up the heat and make your tongue sweat with the sweet & spicy Strawberry Habanero Mega Pearl with 50mg THC. Perfect for customers looking for an edible that is fresh packed with fiery flavor.
ALLERGY WARNING
CONTAINS: COCONUT
5MG THC PER SERVING ‘SLICE’ AND 50MG PER PACKAGE
SERVING SIZE: 1/10 MEGA PEARL
SERVINGS PER PACKAGE: 10
