About this product

Our Blue God Flower Rosin is a potent indica-dominant hybrid solventless concentrate.



This rosin is pressed from flower that is grown in British Columbia. The strain is mothered by God Bud and Blueberry.



It has a potency of 61.16% THC, 2.98% CBG, and 1.30% CBD.



The top three terpenes in this rosin are;



1. Beta-Caryophyllene at 3.26 mg/g



2. Geraniol at 3.21 mg/g



3. Limonene at 3.02 mg/g