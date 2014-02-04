gronlabb
Blue God Flower Rosin
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Our Blue God Flower Rosin is a potent indica-dominant hybrid solventless concentrate.
This rosin is pressed from flower that is grown in British Columbia. The strain is mothered by God Bud and Blueberry.
It has a potency of 61.16% THC, 2.98% CBG, and 1.30% CBD.
The top three terpenes in this rosin are;
1. Beta-Caryophyllene at 3.26 mg/g
2. Geraniol at 3.21 mg/g
3. Limonene at 3.02 mg/g
Blue God effects
Reported by real people like you
120 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
60% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
40% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
