True to its name, smelling remarkably like a fresh baked batch of Blueberry Muffins, this strain is an Indica dominant hybrid (70/30) that has a smooth, creamy, and fruity taste that is sure to provide full-bodied and cerebral effects. With an unusual terpene profile for an indica hybrid, Blueberry Muffin is high in humulene and caryophyllene, traits that it inherits from the cross between Purple Panty Dropper x Blueberry. Often used for anxiety, chronic pain and stress, Blueberry Muffin is a highly versatile strain that has been a favorite of medical and recreational users alike.



For customers wanting the purest representation of flower in a concentrate form, our strain specific, cold-cured, Live Rosin Badder provides the perfect solution. This shelf-stable badder is one of the purest forms of our flower, capturing all of the aromas, flavors and effects and terpenes of its underlying strain genetics.