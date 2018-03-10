True to its name, smelling remarkably like a fresh baked batch of Blueberry Muffins, this strain is an Indica dominant hybrid (70/30) that has a smooth, creamy, and fruity taste that is sure to provide full-bodied and cerebral effects. With an unusual terpene profile for an indica hybrid, Blueberry Muffin is high in humulene and caryophyllene, traits that it inherits from the cross between Purple Panty Dropper x Blueberry. Often used for anxiety, chronic pain and stress, Blueberry Muffin is a highly versatile strain that has been a favorite of medical and recreational users alike.



Seeking all the benefits of cannabis, but need something for on-the-go, or discrete situations? Groove’s Live Rosin Cartridge offers a natural, solventless, full-spectrum experience that is as close to smoking flower as you can achieve in a vape cartridge. To make it even better, Groove researched tirelessly to find the safest and best tasting cartridge on the market.