True to its name, smelling remarkably like a fresh baked batch of Blueberry Muffins, this strain is an Indica dominant hybrid (70/30) that has a smooth, creamy, and fruity taste that is sure to provide full-bodied and cerebral effects. With an unusual terpene profile for an indica hybrid, Blueberry Muffin is high in humulene and caryophyllene, traits that it inherits from the cross between Purple Panty Dropper x Blueberry. Often used for anxiety, chronic pain and stress, Blueberry Muffin is a highly versatile strain that has been a favorite of medical and recreational users alike.
Seeking all the benefits of cannabis, but need something for on-the-go, or discrete situations? Groove’s Live Rosin Cartridge offers a natural, solventless, full-spectrum experience that is as close to smoking flower as you can achieve in a vape cartridge. To make it even better, Groove researched tirelessly to find the safest and best tasting cartridge on the market.
Blueberry Muffin, also known as "Blueberry Muffins," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Blueberry and Purple Panty Dropper. Produced by Humboldt Seed Co., Blueberry Muffin is revered for its uniform bud structure and purple-tinted flowers. This strain features a flavor profile that smells like a tray of fresh baked muffins. Blueberry Muffin's sweetness is softened by a smooth, creamy finish and makes for a tasty joint.
Blueberry Muffin effects
Reported by real people like you
216 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Groove Montana
Rooted in the foothills of Glacier National Park, Groove Cannabis Company is a family-owned and operated business dedicated to cultivating and crafting small-batch, premium cannabis flower and solventless products that showcase the best the plant has to offer.
Finding your groove is about unlocking the power of cannabis to compliment your life. Whether you are creating, recreating, relaxing or healing, cannabis can augment your experience or condition. Through our solventless products (and premium flower), Groove Cannabis Company captures the essence of the plant to create naturally processed products that accentuate the the most desirable traits and benefits of cannabis.
Through unique terpene-rich flavor-forward strain genetics, customized cultivation techniques and cutting-edge natural solventless processing methods, Groove offers products that naturally capture the most important attributes of the plant and ultimately contribute to our customers finding their groove.
