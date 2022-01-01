An Indica leaning hybrid, Cookie Cake is known for its sweet, vanilla, musky notes and frosty buds rich in trichomes, most commonly used to alleviate appetite loss, anxiety, and inflammation. The result of the mixture of Girl Scout Cookies x Cookies & Cream, the caryophyllene and myrcene terpenes that are prevalent in this strain promote an arousing and relaxing effect great for kicking back and watching a movie alone, or enjoying a day on the river with friends and family.



For customers wanting the purest representation of flower in a concentrate form, our strain specific, cold-cured, Live Rosin Badder provides the perfect solution. This shelf-stable badder is one of the purest forms of our flower, capturing all of the aromas, flavors and effects and terpenes of its underlying strain genetics.