An Indica leaning hybrid, Cookie Cake is known for its sweet, vanilla, musky notes and frosty buds rich in trichomes, most commonly used to alleviate appetite loss, anxiety, and inflammation. The result of the mixture of Girl Scout Cookies x Cookies & Cream, the caryophyllene and myrcene terpenes that are prevalent in this strain promote an arousing and relaxing effect great for kicking back and watching a movie alone, or enjoying a day on the river with friends and family.
For customers wanting the purest representation of flower in a concentrate form, our strain specific, cold-cured, Live Rosin Badder provides the perfect solution. This shelf-stable badder is one of the purest forms of our flower, capturing all of the aromas, flavors and effects and terpenes of its underlying strain genetics.
Rooted in the foothills of Glacier National Park, Groove Cannabis Company is a family-owned and operated business dedicated to cultivating and crafting small-batch, premium cannabis flower and solventless products that showcase the best the plant has to offer.
Finding your groove is about unlocking the power of cannabis to compliment your life. Whether you are creating, recreating, relaxing or healing, cannabis can augment your experience or condition. Through our solventless products (and premium flower), Groove Cannabis Company captures the essence of the plant to create naturally processed products that accentuate the the most desirable traits and benefits of cannabis.
Through unique terpene-rich flavor-forward strain genetics, customized cultivation techniques and cutting-edge natural solventless processing methods, Groove offers products that naturally capture the most important attributes of the plant and ultimately contribute to our customers finding their groove.
