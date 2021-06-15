About this product
About this strain
Runtz, also known as "Runtz OG," is a rare type of hybrid marijuana strain. Runtz is made by Cookies Fam by crossing Zkittlez with Gelato and it is loved for its incredibly fruity flavor profile that smells just like a bag of the sugary candy we all know and love. Because of the rising popularity of this cannabis strain, it's no surprise Runtz was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2020. Growers say this strain has resin-drenched buds that range in color from rich purple to lime green. Runtz is celebrated for its creamy smoke that is smooth and welcoming. This strain of weed produces euphoric highs and uplifting effects that are known to be long-lasting.
Runtz growing info
Runtz is a popular strain choice for both intermediate and advanced growers. This strain can be grown indoors and outdoors. You can expect a flowering time of 63 days or 7-9 weeks. When grown outside, Runtz will finish in mid-October. This strain offers a smaller than average yield.
Runtz effects
About this brand
Finding your groove is about unlocking the power of cannabis to compliment your life. Whether you are creating, recreating, relaxing or healing, cannabis can augment your experience or condition. Through our solventless products (and premium flower), Groove Cannabis Company captures the essence of the plant to create naturally processed products that accentuate the the most desirable traits and benefits of cannabis.
Through unique terpene-rich flavor-forward strain genetics, customized cultivation techniques and cutting-edge natural solventless processing methods, Groove offers products that naturally capture the most important attributes of the plant and ultimately contribute to our customers finding their groove.