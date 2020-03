At GroTec we have been building and retrofitting spaces of all kinds for more than 16 years. We’ll work closely with you to create or retrofit your site with innovative technologies—some of which we have designed—to produce the high yield, high quality, and highly consistent crops your market demands. GroTec is a general contracting and consulting firm specializing in building and integrating systems for industrial cannabis agriculture for both indoor and greenhouse. Whether it’s a retrofit or a new buildout, for cannabis or other cultivated crops, each grow site we design is unique. That’s because we believe that you, your product, your ambitions and your environment are unique. Every project starts with a conversation. It ends with a system that produces the maximum yield, high quality, and consistent crops your market demands. Our goal is to keep you on the cutting edge of industrial agriculture—a field that’s quickly evolving. We meet you face to face, review your operation on the ground, and encourage you to bounce ideas off us. That’s the only way we can truly understand who you are, what you need, and how we can help you get where you want to be—on the cutting edge of a rapidly evolving industry. We feel passionate about designing efficient sustainable systems, and we care deeply about doing it exceptionally well.