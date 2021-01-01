About this product

Grove Bags Wicket Bags are perfect for all of your bulk curing needs. They are made from our patented TerpLoc™ film with added UV protection, and come in two sizes. Both sizes come with 100 bags preloaded on a wicket to help streamline your process and improve efficiency. The small size can line a 5-gallon bucket and the large size fits into a 27-gallon tote when full. Never use a terpene-destroying turkey bag again!