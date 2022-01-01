Our proprietary Cannabis Cargo grower bags were designed by industry experts. They're optimal for storage, preservation, and transportation of flower.



The Cannabis Cargo™ grower bags are easy to use, and will keep your product fresh from harvest to consumption. The bags allow for ideal moisture and gas transmission rate, are heat-sealable, and air-tight. They are also UV resistant and smell-proof, allowing for stress-free transport.



Featured on the “Canna Cribs” - Los Sueños Episode



UOM: 250 Bags/Box

Free Shipping on US Orders over $150