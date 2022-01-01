About this product
These certified child-resistant Vape Tubes are perfect for holding your cartridges. They ensure the freshness and quality is locked in. The color options allow for many opportunities with branding while staying state compliant.
The tubes come in 3 versions that are optimal for anything between a single cartridge and a king size joint (78mm, 98mm, and 116mm). They're cost effective, light weight, and easy to use. These industry staples are ideal for dispensaries and producers.
Perfect fit for PureCore™ Cartridges.
UOM: 600 Units/Box
Free Shipping on US Orders over $150
About this brand
Grow Cargo
Our packaging solutions were designed to ensure your hemp- and marijuana products stay fresh from the farm, to producer to dispensary; ensuring the customer experiences their product in safe, high-quality packaging. We also offer Free Shipping on all order over $150 to continental US!