About this product
Certified Child-Resistant Pop Top Vials, made from high-quality materials in food-safe factories. Our opaque color options keep the bottles UV protected and state compliant. There's also plenty of room for standardized and mandated labels.
They're cost effective, light weight, and easy to use. These industry staples are ideal for dispensaries and producers.
UOM: 75 Units/Box
Free Shipping on US Orders over $150
About this brand
Grow Cargo
Our packaging solutions were designed to ensure your hemp- and marijuana products stay fresh from the farm, to producer to dispensary; ensuring the customer experiences their product in safe, high-quality packaging. We also offer Free Shipping on all order over $150 to continental US!