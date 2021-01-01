About this product
Complete Home Grow Kit By Grow Godz Inc.
Includes:
TSW2000 Grow Light
MARS 4' x 4' Growing Tent
6" Inline Duct Fan With Speed Control
6" Carbon Filter
33' Flex Ducting
Duct Clamps
Humidity/Temperature Guage
Light Timer
Four 5 Gallon Grow Bags
Adjustable Rope Hangers
UV Protection Glasses
Treated Starter Cubes
Fox Farm Starter Soil
FREE Introductory Class with Purchase of a Complete Grow Kit
Free Wacky Grow University App trial
About this brand
Grow Godz
GROW GODZ INC is a wholly Virginia Owned and Operated Online Hydroponics Retailer, a top-notch leading online shop providing customers with high quality and brand name products at unbeatable prices.