SuperRoom 2′ x 4′ Smart Grow Tent Package
SuperCloset’s all-in-one, turn-key, Smart Grow Tent package makes indoor gardening simple and fun!
At 4′ wide, 2′ deep and an amazing 7′ 11″ tall, this Smart Grow Tent package gives you a whopping 72 cubic feet of growing space
Optional 2′ extension kit allows more grow space than ever
Holds up to 16 plants with the Superponics 16, or 6 large 5-gallon pots with the soil option
Premium activated carbon air filtration eliminates odors, allowing for discrete growing
Sturdy, all steel interlocking construction and 1680D thick fabric provides years of successful growing
Grow Godz
GROW GODZ INC is a wholly Virginia Owned and Operated Online Hydroponics Retailer, a top-notch leading online shop providing customers with high quality and brand name products at unbeatable prices.