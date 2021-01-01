About this product
SuperRoom 5′x5′ Smart Grow Room
SuperCloset’s all-in-one, turn-key, Smart Grow Room tent package makes indoor gardening simple and fun!
At 5′ wide, 5′ deep and an amazing height of 7′ 11′, this Smart Grow Tent Kit gives you a whopping 225 cubic feet of growing space
Optional 2′ extension kit allows more grow space than ever
With a variety of hydroponic options, you can grow anywhere from 6 large plants in our Bubble Flow Buckets, or a 20 plant sea-of-green garden in our 20-site SuperFlow system
Prefer Soil? This SuperRoom accommodates up to 9 five-gallon soil pots
Premium activated carbon air filtration allows for discrete growing
Sturdy, all steel interlocking construction and 1680D thick fabric provides years of successful growing
About this brand
Grow Godz
GROW GODZ INC is a wholly Virginia Owned and Operated Online Hydroponics Retailer, a top-notch leading online shop providing customers with high quality and brand name products at unbeatable prices.