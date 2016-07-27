Grow Ohio
Spoetnik #1
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC —CBD —
Spoetnik #1 effects
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Focused
75% of people report feeling focused
Euphoric
75% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Dizzy
25% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Cramps
25% of people say it helps with cramps
Eye pressure
25% of people say it helps with eye pressure
No product reviews
