Each individual's endocannabinoid system processes terpenes differently, resulting in a unique experience. We recommend getting to know how various terpenes interact with your body. Shop for terpene profiles, not just THC, to find the flavors and effects you're looking for.
Grow Sciences focuses on best-in-class genetics, always cultivating to full term and trimming by hand. Welcome to quality. Visit our website to find out where your favorite products will land next: www.growsciences.com.
Animal Cake is an Indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Birthday Cake and Animal Cookies. Animal Cake is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Animal Cake effects include Focused, Relaxed, and Tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Animal Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, muscle spasms, and PMS. Animal Cake features an aroma of herbs, pepper, and citrus with a flavor profile that is earthy floral, and chemical. The dominant terpene of this strain is Myrcene and its breeder is unkown. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Animal Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
