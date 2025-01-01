About this product
Banana Cream Cake x Jealousy (14g)
Grow SciencesFlower
HybridTHC 29%CBD —
About this strain
Banana Cream Cake x Jealousy is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Banana Cream Cake and Jealousy. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Banana Cream Cake x Jealousy is 29% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. We are still learning about Banana Cream Cake x Jealousy’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Cream Cake x Jealousy, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
