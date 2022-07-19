We pride ourselves at Grow Sciences on our ability to produce quality solventless extracts for Arizona dispensaries and our patients. We start by ice washing the same cured flower we use in our jars for hash. After the hash has gone through the freeze drying process it is then micro planed and pressed into rosin. A completely solvent free concentrate that has an amazing flavor, aroma and toxicological activity associated with it. What's in the mix? At Grow Sciences our goal is to always bring explicit terps to your taste buds. Enjoy this perfectly blended terpene profile.
Email us and let us know what the next mix should be. hello@growsciences.com. Sign up for texts and check out our Drops page to stay up to date on where you favorite products will land next. https://growsciences.com
We are Grow Sciences. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, our focus is on cultivating elite genetics and producing the highest quality, craft cannabis on the market that is free of mildew, mold, and pesticides. All of our cannabis is grown with the utmost patience, effort, and care.
