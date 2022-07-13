Grape Cream Cake is an Indica dominant hybrid created by crossing Grape Stomper X Cherry Pie X Wedding Cake. It offers a powerful and long-lasting high as well as a delicious smoking experience. A sweet, fruity grape flavor is rounded out with a slight diesel exhale. The high creeps through your mind, then your body. A happy, creative focus accompanies a state of physical relaxation.



