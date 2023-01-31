Say goodbye to distillate. This cartridge is filled with our premium Live Resin extracts. This is a top-shelf, full-spectrum product, with the flavors and effects derived directly from the plant’s terpene and cannabinoid profile. This means no outside terpenes, cutting or thickening agents, and no distillate are added. Welcome to Quality.
Made 100% In house. Our flower. Our extracts. Our team. Visit our website to track drops of your favorite products: www.growsciences.com
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Grow Sciences is focused on cultivating elite genetics in a craft cannabis format to produce flower and extraction products that delight the consumer. We are on track to have 150+ artisans, craftspeople, and business people on our team by the end of 2022.