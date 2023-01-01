Most edibles in the marketplace are infused with distillate, utilizing a solvent extraction that only includes Delta 9 THC. Our rosin edible uses ice water hash, preserving and infusing the plants broad spectrum of therapeutic and psychoactive compounds. These gourmet chocolates are hand made by our chocolatier and intelligently infused with our own solventless rosin. Each batch is served in 10mg truffles, with 10 peices in a tin. FEEL THE DIFFERENCE. Made 100% In house. Our Flower. Our Extracts. Our Team. Download our app or check out our Drops page to stay up to date on where your favorite products will land next. https://growsciences.com

